3 die after entering drainage chamber in residential society, investigation on

THREE PEOPLE died after entering the drainage chamber of a residential society in Wagholi today morning.

The deceased are identified as Satish Kumar Walmiki (31), Nitin Prabhakar Gond (45) and Ganesh Paikrao (28). Satish is a native of Uttar Pradesh, Nitin hails from the Buldhana district and Ganesh is from the Nanded district in Maharashtra. They were currently staying in the Wagholi area.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the victims entered the drainage chamber of the Solacia Phase II society around 6 am. Around 7 am, residents noticed that they were not responding. Subsequently, the police and fire brigade was informed.

A team of the fire brigade from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMDRA) rushed to the spot. PMRDA fire officer Vijay Mahajan said two bodies were recovered initially from the chamber. Ganesh’s body was found around 11 am. Prima-facie it was revealed that the victims were suffocated and then drowned in the chamber.

A team from Lonikand police station brought the bodies to the Sassoon hospital for post-mortem and a probe was initiated into the incident.

Hitesh Divan, brother-in-law of Nitin said, “He (Nitin) and Paikrao were working for a private contractor looking after the operations of the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the Solacia society in Wagholi. Their work did not include entering the drainage chamber for cleaning or maintenance. It should be investigated why they were asked to go inside the drainage chamber…”

Satish Kumar was known to be a housekeeping worker. His family member Govind Sharma said, “Satish was not even working at the STP. He used to go to the society to wash vehicles. Why was he made to enter the drainage chamber?”

Meanwhile, Gajanan Karambutte, the private contractor said, “Our task is operating the STP at the society where the incident took place. We do not look after the maintenance work of the STP. Society members asked my workers to enter the drainage chamber without my knowledge and consent…”

However, senior police inspector Gajanan Pawar said that it was the duty of the contractor to take care of the safety of the workers. “Action will be taken against those found guilty. We suspect they died due to drowning in the sewage water. Bodies were taken for post-mortem and an investigation is being conducted,” said Pawar. Police said that an FIR would be lodged against the accused on charges of negligence.

When contacted, Kedar Pendke, a society office bearer refused to comment on the matter.