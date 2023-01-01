3 dead in Solapur fireworks factory fire

Three persons died and three persons got seriously injured in a major fire and several resultant blasts at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Barshi taluka of Solapur district Sunday.

The Solapur rural police said the incident took place around 2.30 pm at the firecracker manufacturing unit which was running from makeshift sheds next to an agricultural field in Shirola village of the district.

Shirish Sardeshpande, superintendent of police for Solapur rural, said: “Three persons are reported dead, and three more were critically injured in the fire. Rescue and relief operations are currently on. Teams from the local police, fire brigade, and other emergency response entities reached the spot after the incident.”

Smoke billows from the fireworks factory in Solapur’s Barshi that caught fire on Sunday. (Express Photo) Smoke billows from the fireworks factory in Solapur’s Barshi that caught fire on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Officials said that while the fire had been brought under control, the search for casualties was still on. Multiple subsequent blasts of firecracker powder were posing difficulties for the responders, they added.

Solapur Collector Milind Shambharkar said those injured in the fireworks factory blast have been hospitalised and the fire has been brought under control.

“We got information about the fire at 3.15 pm and dispatched fire tenders from nearby fire stations including those from Osmanabad and Pandharpur. Those injured have been sent to Rural Hospital, Pangri. The fire has been brought under control,” Shambharkar said.

According to a Barshi local, 12-15 labourers usually work in the factory unit where the blast was reported.