3 dead, 10 injured after bus crashes into truck on Pune Mumbai Expressway

Three people were killed and 10 more sustained injuries when a bus carrying passengers from Mumbai hit a stationary truck on the Pune Mumbai Expressway on Monday.

Advertising

According to the Pune Rural Police, the incident took place around 4 am, when the bus, which had started from Navi Mumbai, was on its way to Satara.

When it came to Kamshet, around 40 kilometers from Pune, the driver is suspected to have lost control and the bus hit a truck that had halted on the roadside after a tyre burst. Because of the collision, the bus turned on its side, resulting in serious injuries to passengers.

A police officer said the bus was carrying more than 30 people. The injured are being treated at a hospital in Talegaon Dabhade.