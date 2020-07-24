3 days after second Covid case on campus, IITM’s supercomputers resume operations

Last month, an IT service provider visiting the campus for maintenance purpose had tested positive. (File) Last month, an IT service provider visiting the campus for maintenance purpose had tested positive. (File)

After ceasing operations for three days, supercomputer systems Aditya and Pratyush, deployed at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), were up and running on Friday.

A case of Covid-19 was traced to the campus on July 21, following which the institute’s key systems were temporarily suspended from services. This is the second time that these High Performance Computing systems were put off operations due to coronavirus.

The campus was sanitised on Friday, after which regular services resumed. These supercomputers are key in weather forecasting and running weather models for various forecasts such as short or extended range forecasts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IITM has not allowed visitors since the outbreak of the pandemic, and these restrictions will remain till the end of July. Only scientists living in the residential quarters adjoining the institute are permitted in the labs and offices.

