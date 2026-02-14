3 days after Bangladesh stall vandalised at Pune college, police yet to file FIR

Lawyer and activist Asim Sarode said, “Considering that everything is visible in the video, it is the duty of the police to take suo motu cognizance.”

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneFeb 14, 2026 05:19 AM IST
A video circulating online showed BJP youth wing activists vandalising the stall.
Three days after BJP youth wing members vandalised a Bangladeshi food stall at an international food festival at Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University (MIT WPU), the Kothrud police is yet to file an FIR against the accused. The college authorities had submitted a police complaint on February 11. Opposition parties and activists slammed the Pune police for inaction, and accused it of shielding the accused who had flaunted videos of the vandalism on social media.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam told The Indian Express, “Submitting a written application is different… the college should  provide additional details.”

When asked why the police were not registering an FIR as videos were available, Kadam said, “The police are investigating and will take action after that.”

Akshay Jain, secretary general of the Maharashtra Youth Congress, said, “If we carry out a small protest, there is an offence registered against us. And here there is trespassing and vandalism in a college on video… still there is no action.”

National spokesperson of NCP (SP) Anish Gawande said that Bangladeshi students had been studying in Pune for decades. “It is the duty of the police to file an FIR in this matter…  I think the Maharashtra CM, who is also the Home minister, must intervene,” he said.

Siddhant Jambhulkar, Pune vice-president of NSUI, said, “The MIT incident is very condemnable and worrying. Such events lower the confidence of international students.”

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

Live Blog
