3 days after Bangladesh stall vandalised at Pune college, police yet to file FIR

Three days after BJP youth wing members vandalised a Bangladeshi food stall at an international food festival at Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University (MIT WPU), the Kothrud police is yet to file an FIR against the accused. The college authorities had submitted a police complaint on February 11. Opposition parties and activists slammed the Pune police for inaction, and accused it of shielding the accused who had flaunted videos of the vandalism on social media.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam told The Indian Express, “Submitting a written application is different… the college should provide additional details.”

Lawyer and activist Asim Sarode said, “Considering that everything is visible in the video, it is the duty of the police to take suo motu cognizance.”