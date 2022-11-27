3 arrested in two separate searches, MD worth Rs 6.3 lakh recovered from them

THREE PERSONS have been arrested by Pune City Police’s Crime Branch for alleged possession of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 6.3 lakh in two separate actions.

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two suspects from Kothrud while patrolling on Friday.

Police have identified the accused as Rohan Dalvi (30) and Kunal Patil (32).

During the search, police recovered 29.950 grams of MD, estimated to be worth Rs 4.59 lakh, from their possession. The police also recovered an electronic weighing machine and three cell phones from them.

Investigation revealed that the duo procured the banned MD from one Imran Sayyad, said police. A first information report was lodged at the Kothrud police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Police are also looking for Sayyad.

In another action, Crime Branch sleuths arrested 19-year-old Rihan Iliyas Khan for alleged possession of Mephedrone worth Rs 1.8 lakh. A resident of Pune Camp area, Khan was arrested from near Bhairavnath Temple in Kondhwa on Thursday.

During searches, police seized nine grams of Mephedrone from him.