3 arrested for smuggling ivory tusk of walrus

Three people from Ratnagiri were arrested by the Forest Department for allegedly smuggling ivory tusks of walrus (Odobenus rosmarus).

The accused are identified as Mohammed Naik (41) a resident of Goa, Hemant Kandar (38) and Rajan Pange (58), both residents of Sindhudurg.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Satara and Ratnagiri units of the Forest Department,t along with the local crime branch, laid a trap and arrested the three accused from Hatkhamba village in Ratnagiri district on August 31.

During the search, an ivory tusk of walrus was recovered from them. A complaint was lodged against them under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), said Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Sachin Nilakh.