3 arrested as Pimpri-Chinchwad Police bust gambling den in Kalewadi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police busted a gambling den at a video game parlour in Kalewadi area and arrested Thergaon residents Ali Dastagir Patel (30), Rahul Mallesh Rathod (20) and Deva Mohan Chavan (28).

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the social security cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch raided the ‘Lucky Video Game Parlour’ at Rahatni Phata Chowk in Kalewadi Thursday. The cops also seized seven video game machines worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 3,020 in cash from the spot.

The parlour allowed customers to gamble on a video game called ‘Master Mega Free Play’ despite having no permit or licence to do so, a press release stated. A case was registered at Wakad police station.

Police said Patel, who runs the video game parlour, and the two others were arrested under various sections of the Maharashtra Gambling Act.

