3 accused in murder case nabbed after encounter in Pune

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash sustained injuries during an encounter with three persons wanted for their alleged involvement in a murder case on Sunday night.

Prakash, who led the operation late Sunday night, said he threw a tree on the accused when they tried to escape following the confrontation and exchange of fire between the two sides.

The accused, Ganesh Mote (23), Mahesh Mane (23) and Ashwin Chavan (21), have been arrested. The coordinated action by four police teams took place at 11 pm at a secluded field in Koye village near Chakan town in Khed taluka.

On December 18, a 36-year-old history sheeter, Yogesh Ravindra Jagtap, was shot dead in Pimple Gurav by several suspects at a religious ceremony organised by him. Officials from Sangvi police station, who are probing the case, have till now arrested six persons and detained one minor in connection with the murder. However, Mote, Mane and Chavan, the three alleged prime suspects, were yet to be captured.

On Sunday night, the police received credible intelligence that the accused were seen in a village near Chakan. Multiple teams from Pimpri-Chinchwad police were dispatched to the latest location of the trio, a farmhouse in Koye. Krishna Prakash, who was in Alandi at the time, reached the spot later and led the action.

At 11 am, the police team located a bike outside the farmhouse near a hillock. After confirming the presence of the accused, the four teams approached the house from different directions. As the police teams closed in on the house, the trio stepped outside. One of them opened fire at one team approaching from the side of the hillock while another fired at the team approaching from a road. Senior Inspector Sunil Tonpe and Assistant Inspector Satish Kamble opened fire in response, police said. As the three accused ran to seek cover among the trees, Krishna Prakash who was with one of the teams, threw a large branch of a tree towards the accused, blocking their way and then capturing them.

As the accused violently attempted to resist arrest, Prakash and a police constable sustained minor injuries. “One accused received bullet injuries in the crossfire. The injuries sustained by the police commissioner and the constable are minor in nature,” an official said.

An officer who is part of the murder investigation said Mote, Mane and Chavan are connected to several body offences and property offences.