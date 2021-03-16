3.5 lakh NSS volunteers across state to be roped in to battle Covid fatigue, promote vaccinations

As the number of Covid-19 cases go up sharply and ground-level studies suggest public apathy towards safety as one of the main reasons behind the surge, students of the National Service Scheme (NSS) would now be pressed into service to fight Covid fatigue ( file )

“Each one, reach ten” is going to be the new mantra for NSS units across the state as they will soon launch into a campaign to fight Covid fatigue and promote vaccinations among people.



Prabhakar Desai, state head of NSS, said a special initiative is being planned by UNICEF and NSS Maharashtra, in which student volunteers would be trained to reach out to 10 households each.

“UNICEF will be our knowledge partner in creating literature as well as training for students. We already have teams of students ready, since we have done these activities earlier. With the fresh spike in cases, I think our youth volunteers will help in driving the message home and explaining the seriousness of the situation to people. We have a seven- day training camp every year which is coming up, so right now we are only contemplating whether to tie up trainings with them or organise separate ones,” said Desai.



With meetings arranged with project coordinators this week, the final details on the campaign will be put on paper and a monitoring system will be devised to track campaign effectiveness.