3-4 out of 10 patients diabetic and obese, awareness on twin issues required: Rajesh Tope

To step up awareness about diabetes and obesity, the state government, along with the Laparo Obeso Centre, will launch a new initiative, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. This will be implemented through a digital platform to provide adequate information about obesity and diabetes at the grassroots level in Maharashtra, he said.

The Laparo Obeso Centre recently organised the Nutribolism International Conference in Mumbai.

Tope and Environmental Forum of India’s founder, Sunetra Pawar, were the chief guests at the conference. Pune-based laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Dr Shashank Shah and others participated in the conference that was supported by the Indian Dietetic Association and the Indian Obesity Society.

According to Tope, the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection was the highest among patients with diabetes and obesity.

Currently, three to four out of every 10 patients are diabetic and obese, and these health issues are on the rise, he said. It is the need of the hour to create awareness about obesity and diabetes, Tope said, further adding that the initiative launched by the Laparo Obeso Centre had the support of the state government. This digital platform will be beneficial in creating awareness among people about obesity and diabetes.