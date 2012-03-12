2-wheelers damaged in fire,residents cry foul

Residents of Siddhanath Sankul,a housing society in Ganj Peth,woke up to a rude shock early on Sunday,as they saw eight two-wheelers parked in the societys compound on fire. As police investigate various possibilities,residents have demanded immediate action against those responsible.

The incident came to light around 3.30 am when a resident of a building facing Siddhanath Sankul saw a two-wheeler burning and raised an alarm. Some residents contacted the fire brigade. Fire officer Shivaji Memane,who led the operation,said,As the spot was close to our fire station,fire tenders reached the spot within a few minutes and doused the flames. It is difficult to pinpoint the reason behind the fire. Even the wiring of the ceiling has been damaged,but is because of the flames from below. It does not look like a short circuit.

Sanjay Doddu,a resident of Siddhanath Sankul,said,I could see a few two-wheelers in flames. Some of us took away some of the bikes that were yet to catch fire and kept them at a distance. But eight of them were already on fire. By then,the fire brigade had come to the spot and they quickly extinguished the fire. Due to the fire,the drainage pipeline of the building was badly damaged. A water pump was also damaged,making it difficult for residents to get water later in the day. Senior police inspector Rajendra Kadam of Khadak police station said,A complaint has been registered against unidentified suspects. We are awaiting reports from the fire brigade and the power utility. Kadam added,There is possibility of short circuit in the wiring of the building. It can also be due to a short circuit in the battery of a two-wheeler or it could have happened when someone was trying to steal petrol from the vehicles. The residents have alleged foul play. A probe is on.

Losses due to the fire have been pegged at around Rs 2.5 lakh. Sub-inspector B D Hoval is investigating the case.

Similar incidents have been reported in Akurdi,Pimpri,Kothrud and Balajinagar in the past one year.

