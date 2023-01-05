29th free plastic surgery camp inaugurated at Sancheti Hospital in Pune

Sancheti Hospital, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) and Chandmal Munot Trust have collaborated to organise the 29th Free Plastic Surgery camp between January 5 and 7 in Pune. Dr Larry Weinstein, US-based Plastic Surgeon, inaugurated the camp Thursday.

The camp will include screening and surgeries of patients with cleft lip, cleft palate, nose, eyebrow, ear deformity etc. A total of more than 500 patients have registered for the camp and nearly 200 operations will be performed for under privileged patients.

Late Dr Sharad Kumar Dixit, who was the Indian origin of American plastic surgery and had founded the India project, had set up the social initiative for free treatment for economically challenged persons. Dr Dixit was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize eight times of which five nominations came in successive years.

Dr Parag Sancheti, Chairman, Sancheti Hospital, said, “Under his (Dr Dixit) guidance we have conducted so many camps.”

Dr Larry Weinstein said, “Dr Dixit’s service to humanity will not stop even though he’s not with us anymore. This initiative which has been organised with continuity for the last 29 years is benefiting a lot of needy people not only from Pune but across Maharashtra.”

Dr. Linda Paterson, Director, Chester Surgery Centre, USA, Rahul Choube, General Manager, Sancheti Hospital and others were present on the occasion.