scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

29th free plastic surgery camp inaugurated at Sancheti Hospital in Pune

The camp will include screening and surgeries of patients with cleft lip, cleft palate, nose, eyebrow, ear deformity etc.

Plastic surgery camp (Express)

Sancheti Hospital, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) and Chandmal Munot Trust have collaborated to organise the 29th Free Plastic Surgery camp between January 5 and 7 in Pune. Dr Larry Weinstein, US-based Plastic Surgeon, inaugurated the camp Thursday.

The camp will include screening and surgeries of patients with cleft lip, cleft palate, nose, eyebrow, ear deformity etc. A total of more than 500 patients have registered for the camp and nearly 200 operations will be performed for under privileged patients.

Late Dr Sharad Kumar Dixit, who was the Indian origin of American plastic surgery and had founded the India project, had set up the social initiative for free treatment for economically challenged persons. Dr Dixit was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize eight times of which five nominations came in successive years.

Dr Parag Sancheti, Chairman, Sancheti Hospital, said, “Under his (Dr Dixit) guidance we have conducted so many camps.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

Dr Larry Weinstein said, “Dr Dixit’s service to humanity will not stop even though he’s not with us anymore. This initiative which has been organised with continuity for the last 29 years is benefiting a lot of needy people not only from Pune but across Maharashtra.”

More from Pune

Dr. Linda Paterson, Director, Chester Surgery Centre, USA, Rahul Choube, General Manager, Sancheti Hospital and others were present on the occasion.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:50 IST
Next Story

Al Nassr was dubbed the “Global” club even before Ronaldo

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close