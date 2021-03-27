28-yr-old worker from Uttar Pradesh dies in scrap centre blaze at Ganj Peth

A 28 year old man from Uttar Pradesh died when the scrap centre at Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth, where he worked, caught fire in the early hours of Friday

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Uttar Pradesh died when the scrap centre at Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth, where he worked, caught fire in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shivkant Kumar, and fire brigade officials said he was a worker at the scrap centre. According to officials, the control room of Pune fire brigade received a call around 1.20 am, regarding a blaze at R K Scrap Centre in Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Soon, a team along with a fire tender and water tanker reached the spot. A fire officer said there was an electric current flowing around the scrap centre. Firefighters extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control within a few minutes, the officer added.

Kumar was found in a burnt condition inside and was rushed to Sassoon hospital, where he was declared dead. The hospital also conducted an antigen test and the man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, fire officials said.

Officials suspect that a short circuit was the cause behind the fire at the scrap centre, and that Kumar suffered an electric shock due to which he died.