28-yr-old woman arrested for abducting baby from Chakan, posed as applicant for caretaker’s job: Pimpri Chinchwad Police

Police said it was suspected that a woman who approached Nagpure seeking a caretaker's job was involved in the abduction of the baby.

Police arrested a woman for allegedly abducting a four-month-old girl from Chakan.

Police identified the accused as Rani Shivaji Yadav (28), who is a resident of Ambajogai in Beed district.

According to police, a four-month-old girl, named Dhanashree, was abducted from her residence in Wafgaonkar chawl in Chakan on February 17. The baby’s parent, identified as Rajendra Nagpure (53), lodged the FIR in this case at Chakan police station.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash launched a probe into the case immediately. Two search teams were formed, which checked footage from close to 100 CCTV cameras to get clues.

Police then found out that the accused had been living in Balaji Nagar, Medankarwadi area, for some time before the incident, and that she had gone missing after the abduction.

Police intensified their search and arrested Yadav from Ambejogai, and also rescued the baby.

Police further said the baby was born to a young couple, who after her birth at a hospital in Chakan, had named Nagpure and his wife as her parents.

A probe has also revealed that Yadav suffered a miscarriage and did not tell her family members and, hence, went looking for a baby. She found out that Nagpure was looking for a caretaker for the baby, so she approached him for the job, but later abducted the baby and escaped to Beed, police added.

