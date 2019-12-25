28-year-old woman from Uganda raped in Pune

As per the complaint, the victim urged them to drop her till the main road, which they agreed to. (Representational Image) As per the complaint, the victim urged them to drop her till the main road, which they agreed to. (Representational Image)

Two unidentified men allegedly gangraped a 28-year-old Ugandan national at a deserted spot in Lohegaon area after offering her lift on their two-wheeler on Tuesday, said police.

The woman has lodged an FIR at Vimantal police station. The woman, in her complaint to the police said she was a businesswoman and had come to India on a tourist visa in August.

She told police she had gone for dinner in Mundhwa around 7.30 pm on Monday. She left around midnight and while she was trying to book a cab, a man, in his mid 20s, approached her and offered a lift on his motorcycle.

In her complaint, the woman said she agreed to go with the motorcyclist, who allegedly called his accomplice. Soon, his accomplice, around 30 years of age, came and the duo made her sit between them. They then took her to a deserted spot in Lohegaon and allegedly raped her, said police.

As per the complaint, the victim urged them to drop her till the main road, which they agreed to. They made her sit in between them and as their motorcycle approached the main road, the woman spotted a group of youngsters and raised an alarm. As the group rushed towards her, the man riding the motorcycle lost his balance and all three of them fell on the road. The accused then picked up their motorcycle and managed to flee, said police.

Police reached the spot around 3.30 am Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for a medical test. Based on the description given by her, police have booked two unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC.

