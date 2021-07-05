28-year-old woman constable died by suicide

Police have identified the deceased as Shraddha Jaybhaye (28), a resident of Kaveri Nagar Police Line in Wakad.

A woman constable attached to the special branch of Pune City Police is suspected to have died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Wakad. Police have identified the deceased as Shraddha Jaybhaye (28), a resident of Kaveri Nagar Police Line in Wakad.

Police said Jaybhaye was married and her husband, who works in the Indian Navy, is posted in Kerala. The couple have a daughter.

Police said Jaybhaye had her weekly off on Monday. After completing her duty on Sunday, she dropped her daughter off at a relative’s place, before going back home.

Later, unable to contact her after repeated calls, a friend of hers informed the Wakad police station. A police team went to her house and found the door locked from inside.

Police broke open the door and found that Jaybhaye had hanged herself. As per procedure, her body was taken for a post-mortem and a case of accidental death was lodged.

Senior Police Inspector Vivek Muglikar said, “No suicide note was recovered. Probe is on. Cause behind the incident is not confirmed yet.”

