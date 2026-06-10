28-year-old Pune man jumped off Atal Setu, yet to be found 4 days later

According to the Ulwe police, CCTV footage from the bridge captured Raskar stopping his SUV after passing around 13 kilometres on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), or Atal Setu, at 1.29 am on Sunday, before jumping into the sea.

A 28-year-old man from Ranjangaon in Pune, who jumped into the sea from Mumbai’s Atal Setu bridge in the early hours of Sunday, is yet to be found, with search operations continuing into Wednesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Pratik Subhash Raskar, a share market trading instructor who also invested in stocks himself, had left his residence – Khedkar Vasti in Ranjangaon, Shirur taluka of Pune – on Saturday night around 10.30 pm, telling his mother he was stepping out for dinner, but didn’t return.

According to the Ulwe police, CCTV footage from the bridge captured Raskar stopping his SUV after passing around 13 kilometres on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), or Atal Setu, at 1.29 am on Sunday, before jumping into the sea. A multi-agency search operation was launched immediately, involving the Ulwe Police, maritime security forces, and coastal police teams, but he could not be located.