28-year-old held for posing as policeman, extorting money from spa owners

PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD police have arrested a 28-year-old real estate agent for allegedly posing as a cop and extorting money from spas and massage parlours after claiming to have recorded videos on their premises.

Probe by the Social Security Cell of Pimpri Chinchwad police into the complaint filed by the owner of a spa in Lohgaon area in Haveli led the cops to Vishal Kailas Jaunjale, a resident of Marunji. Jaunjale had allegedly shot a video at the spa and was demanding Rs 1 lakh from the owner by threatening to circulate videos from the spa and those of the women employees working there, officials said.

Jaunjale had already taken some amount and was demanding an additional Rs 70,000 from the owner, they added.

To nab the accused, police officials got the spa owner to set up a meeting with Jaunjale at a a restaurant on Monday. The cops were also present at the restaurant in plainclothes. When Jaunjale arrived, he was placed under arrest, police said.

Probe till now has revealed Jaunjale had extorted money from owners of at least three spas or massage parlours in the past. Police have appealed to people to come forward if they have been cheated in the same manner by Jaunjale, who has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to impersonation as police officer, and extortion.