Saturday, May 15, 2021
Pune: 28-year-old attacked, murdered by group of armed men

A group of about 10 persons armed with iron rods and wooden sticks allegedly attacked

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 15, 2021 8:31:12 pm
Police said Waghate's friend Sunil Khatpe had an argument with some persons on Friday night. (Representative photo)

A group of armed men attacked and murdered a 28-year-old man, Madhav Hanumant Waghate, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said Waghate’s friend Sunil Khatpe had an argument with some persons on Friday night. Around 1.30 am, Waghate, along with his friend Siddharth Palange, went to the Bibvewadi Ota scheme area to meet Khatpe.

While they were waiting for Khatpe, a group of about 10 persons armed with iron rods and wooden sticks allegedly attacked him. Police said the attack was so severe that Waghate died on the spot.

Police have booked the accused under sections 302, 143, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code

