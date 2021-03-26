26-year-old arrested for attack on retired soldier

Later on Wednesday, Mandale approached the police with a complaint, after which Chandilkar was placed under arrest(file)

A retired Army havildar, Kalidas Mandale, 58, was attacked and his car and house vandalised by a 26-year-old man on Wednesday, police said. The incident was a fallout of a dispute between Mandale’s son and the suspect, Aniket Chandilkar, a few days ago, police said.

An FIR in the case was registered by Mandale, who lives in Hadapsar.

At 2.30 am on Wednesday, Chandilkar allegedly broke the glasses of windowpanes and the door of Mandale’s house. He then physically assaulted Mandale and vandalised his car, police said. Later on Wednesday, Mandale approached the police with a complaint, after which Chandilkar was placed under arrest. Officials said Chandilkar’s father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector with Pune Police.

Sub-inspector Shivaji Jadhav said, “Chandilkar was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and has been remanded to our custody for two days.”