26 Inmates celebrate Raksha Bandhan: Govt boys’ home steps up to become child-friendly

Efforts are underway to make the government observation home for boys, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, more child-friendly. To start with, the authorities have painted the walls of the main hall with colourful, encouraging slogans such as “I believe, so I am” and “You are a star child”. On Friday, the authorities along with Prison Ministry India (Pune chapter) an NGO, organised a raksha bandhan celebrations for the inmates.

Funds have been sanctioned to set up a separate and special observation home with various facilities required for children. D S Kute, Superintendent of the Kendra, told The Indian Express that at present there were 26 children, below the age of 18, at the home.

Officials admitted that earlier there were several issues, including lack of security, plaguing the home. However, apart from the government, grants contributed by several NGOs like Prison Ministry India (Pune chapter), Hope for the Children Foundation, Muskaan Sanstha, Rotary Clubs and several other software companies have helped towards the rehabilitation of children, said G N Padgam, Probation officer at the observation home.

A special home, as per the Juvenile Justice Act, provides rehabilitative services to children in conflict with law, who after an inquiry, are found to have committed an offence and are sent to the institution by the order of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Zaid Sayed, a social worker at the resource cell for Juvenile Justice with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who has been working on a project at the home for the last three years, said several measures are being taken to make the atmosphere child-friendly. He said these measures were aimed at encouraging the children to take up vocational training so that they didn’t treat their stay at the home as a form of punishment.

On Friday, Father Wilfred Fernandes, Chief coordinator of Prison Ministry India (Maharashtra), along with his team of volunteers, participated in the Raksha Bandhan programme. The volunteers tied rakhis to all the 26 boys, and performed an aarti. They also sang songs during the celebrations.

Prakash More, the NGO coordinator, said sports activities have also been undertaken where NGOs dedicate their time to play basketball and other games. On Monday, an open gym will also be inaugurated at the home.

