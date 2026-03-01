25th Brahmanaad Sangeet Mahotsav enthrals Pune’s music lovers

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The silver jubilee edition of the Brahmanaad Sangeet Mahotsav concluded recently, turning the suburb of Dhayari into a vibrant space for Indian classical music and dance.
Organised by the Brahmanaad Kala Mandal and Dhareshwar Vidya & Krida Pratishthan, the three-day festival brought together renowned maestros and emerging artistes, offering a rich blend of vocal, instrumental and dance performances. The event was held at the grounds of Late Bandoji Khandoji Chavan Vidyalaya.
A key highlight of the festival was the presentation of the H.B.P. Marutirao Garud Smruti Brahmanaad Award to veteran vocalist and scholar Pt. Satyasheel Deshpande.
The festival opened with a Kathak recital by Sargam Garud, who demonstrated her command over Tritaal through traditional elements such as Uthaan, Thaat, Aamad and Tukde, followed by a lively Tarana.
Vocalist Madhushree Narayan of the Mewati Gharana presented Raag Puriya Kalyan, performing the vilambit composition ‘Aaj So Ban’ and the drut Teental ‘Din Rain Kachu Na Suhave’, both composed by Pt. Jasraj. Her recital concluded with the devotional ‘Baaje Re Muraliya Baaje’.
The evening continued with a Shehnai recital by Pt. Shailesh Bhagwat, who explored Raag Jaijaiwanti and Raag Natbihag, accompanied by Arup Sen Gupta on tabla and Dr. Upendra Sahasrabuddhe on harmonium. The first day concluded with vocalist Pt. Rajendra Kandalgaonkar, whose rendition of Raag Jog and the Bhairavi bhajan ‘Jo Bhaje Hari Ko Sada’ drew an emotional response from the audience.
The second day began with Viraj Joshi, grandson of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, who presented Raag Yaman with a meditative and introspective approach. Kolkata-based vocalist Vidushi Rosy Datta followed with Raag Jog.
The evening’s high point was Pandita Shubhada Paradkar, whose recital of Raag Kamod, including a Tappa in Mishra Kafi, was met with sustained applause.
The final day opened with an Odissi performance by Arya Nande, who presented ‘Durga Stuti’ and the episode of ‘Draupadi Chirharan’, combining technical finesse with expressive abhinaya.
Sarod player Anupam Joshi performed the rare Raag Chandranandan, a creation of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan.
The silver jubilee celebrations concluded with a recital by Pt. Sanjay Garud, whose exposition of Raag Madhukauns brought the three-day festival to a resonant close.