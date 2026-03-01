25th Brahmanaad Sangeet Mahotsav enthrals Pune’s music lovers

A key highlight of the festival was the presentation of the H.B.P. Marutirao Garud Smruti Brahmanaad Award to veteran vocalist and scholar Pt. Satyasheel Deshpande.

The silver jubilee edition of the Brahmanaad Sangeet Mahotsav concluded recently, turning the suburb of Dhayari into a vibrant space for Indian classical music and dance.

Organised by the Brahmanaad Kala Mandal and Dhareshwar Vidya & Krida Pratishthan, the three-day festival brought together renowned maestros and emerging artistes, offering a rich blend of vocal, instrumental and dance performances. The event was held at the grounds of Late Bandoji Khandoji Chavan Vidyalaya.

The festival opened with a Kathak recital by Sargam Garud, who demonstrated her command over Tritaal through traditional elements such as Uthaan, Thaat, Aamad and Tukde, followed by a lively Tarana.