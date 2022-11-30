2,500 auto-rickshaw drivers, union office-bearers booked

Pune City police have filed a case against nearly 2,500 auto-rickshaw drivers and union office-bearers over the road blockade staged by them during their strike against bike taxis.

Various auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions held a day-long strike on Monday demanding the RTO to stop operations of bike taxis, which they termed as illegal and claimed was hampering their business. Drivers parked their auto-rickshaws on both lanes of the road in front of RTO, blocking vehicular traffic. The strike was coordinated by Baghtoy Rickshawala Forum.