scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

2,500 auto-rickshaw drivers, union office-bearers booked

Various auto-rickshaw drivers' unions held a day-long strike on Monday demanding the RTO to stop operations of bike taxis, which they termed as illegal and claimed was hampering their business.

The strike was coordinated by Baghtoy Rickshawala Forum.

Pune City police have filed a case against nearly 2,500 auto-rickshaw drivers and union office-bearers over the road blockade staged by them during their strike against bike taxis.

More from Pune

Various auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions held a day-long strike on Monday demanding the RTO to stop operations of bike taxis, which they termed as illegal and claimed was hampering their business. Drivers parked their auto-rickshaws on both lanes of the road in front of RTO, blocking vehicular traffic. The strike was coordinated by Baghtoy Rickshawala Forum.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:13:29 am
Next Story

Kerala woman gang raped in Bengaluru, three arrested

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close