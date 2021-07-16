25-yr-old son of vegetable seller lands job at Amazon

Hrishikesh Raskar, a 25-year-old son of a vegetable seller in the city, has got a job at Amazon.

Raskar, a graduate of IIT Roorkee, was unable to land a job of his preference and settled for a small start-up as his first job. Since his childhood, he was acutely aware of his family’s financial situation and worked hard to attain an education.

Having taken up several odd jobs such as freelance tech writing and online tutoring to earn money, Raskar focused on his responsibilities at his career and put in 12 to 14 hours a day as well as weekends in an attempt to master the skills of a backend engineer.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on July 15, Raskar said he was grateful to his friends and family for the encouragement. “I brushed up my fundamentals and re-learnt engineering concepts better so that I could truly apply my knowledge to find solutions,” he said.

He joined Scaler Academy, an ed-tech start-up for upskilling students and working professions in their very first batch, and gained practical knowledge under industry experts.