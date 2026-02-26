25-year-old man kills himself at high-rise in Chinchwad after dinner with friends

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a high-rise building in Punawale in the early hours of Thursday. The police identified him as Vaibhav Sutar, a resident of Darshan Nagar in Chinchwad.
“A prima facie probe revealed that Sutar had gone for dinner on Wednesday with his childhood friends Saurabh Tapkir and Harshawardhan,” said Senior Inspector Nitin Fatangare of the Ravet police station in Pimpri Chinchwad.
Fatangare said the incident took place around 1.30 am on the 24th floor of the Pethkar Siyona building, located near the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing through the Punawale area, where Sutar lived. He added that no suicide note was found.
“It is learnt that Sutar told his family he was working with an IT company in Chennai. But he was actually doing marketing for his friend Tapkir’s poultry business. Harshawardhan was also working at the same place. Investigation is underway to find out why Sutar took the extreme step,” the police officer said.
The police said an accidental death report was lodged at the Ravet station, adding that Sutar’s body was handed over to his parents after a postmortem.