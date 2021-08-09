Pune: 25-year-old man beaten to death in Pimpri, two arrested

Police so far have identified seven people from the group of attackers and have arrested two of them -- Sachin Nikalje (40) and Shaukat Shaikh (32). (Representational)

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was brutally beaten to death by a group of more than 10 people from his neighbourhood as he protested to their repeated harassment of calling him “mentally unstable”.

Police so far have identified seven people from the group of attackers and have arrested two of them — Sachin Nikalje (40) and Shaukat Shaikh (32).

The incident took place around 3 pm on August 5 in Milind Nagar area of Pimpri. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kasbe, a local resident. Pushpa Kasbe (50), mother of the deceased, filed an FIR in the case at the Pimpri police station on Sunday.

As per the complaint, some miscreants in the neighbourhood used to harass Kasbe by calling him “mentally unstable”. A few days prior to the incident, Kasbe had protested and hit one of the miscreants with a stick.

On August 5, a group of over 10 people from the area brutally attacked Kasbe with bamboo sticks, cricket stumps and chairs, leading to his death some time later.

Inspector Badesaab Naikwade of the Pimpri police station said, “The attackers live in the same neighbourhood as that of the victim and had been teasing him and calling him mentally unstable from some time. The brutal attack took place after he retaliated by hitting one of them with a stick. We are in the process of identifying more attackers. We have arrested two till now and more arrests will happen soon.”