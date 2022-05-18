scorecardresearch
25-year-old arrested for ‘robbing houses while posing as worker at internet service provider’

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 18, 2022
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing several residential societies in broad daylight by entering their premises as a personnel of an internet or cable service provider.

The suspect, Prajwal Ganesh Wankhede alias Revannath, is from Aurangabad and holds a Masters in Computer Science (MCS) degree.

According to police, he had recently lost his job and had been robbing people. He used to travel to Pune just for the burglaries and targeted flats after thoroughly conducting a recce of the area, police said.

Officials from Faraskhana police station were probing a break-in at a house in a residential society in Kasba Peth in the second week of this month. In footage from a security camera, police zeroed in on a suspect and received a tip-off that he was hiding at a lodge in Nana Peth, police said.

Sleuths from the detection branch of the Faraskhana police station arrested Wankhede on May 11. The details of his arrest were shared with the media Wednesday following completion of the probe in which his alleged involvement in five daylight burglaries in Pune was brought to light.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Landge said Wankhede developed his modus operandi after watching an online video. Several laptops, a bike and gold ornaments stolen in the burglaries were recovered from him, police said.

