Lured by ‘Rs 25 lakh lottery win’, man takes loan against FDs, loses Rs 46 lakh

A 34-year-old man, who received a message about “winning” a lottery of Rs 25 lakh, ended up losing Rs 46 lakh to cyber fraudsters who made him pay money on various pretexts for the “delivery of prize money”. Police said the man took out a loan against his father’s fixed deposits to pay these large sums to the fraudsters.

The complainant works as an accountant with a trader in the Marketyard area. In the fourth week of May, he received a message about “winning” a lottery of Rs 25 lakh. The multiple callers who contacted the complainant in the next few days also sent their own “credentials” to win his trust.

Between May 22 and July 26, the victim transferred a total of Rs 46.35 lakh to 15 different bank accounts. The online fraudsters give him various fake reasons for the transfers, including “security deposit, sales tax and transaction charge”, among others.



After making several transfers, when there was no sign of the prize money, the complainant went to the address of the person as given by the people in contact with him. That’s when he found out that no company of that name existed and realised he had been cheated. He then approached the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police.

Inspector Sunil Zaware, in-charge of Bibwewadi police station and investigating officer of the case, said, “The complainant has made a total of 15 transactions to 15 different accounts, totaling up to Rs 46 lakh…”