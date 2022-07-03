24-year-old man held with ‘Meow Meow’ worth over Rs 20.5 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized Mephedrone or ‘Meow Meow’ worth Rs 20.5 lakh from him. The sleuths said they are investigating the possible supply chain and the distribution network of the arrested suspect.

A team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off from the informants on Saturday evening that a suspect was trying to sell mephedrone in Shivnerinagar area of Kondhwa. Based on the information received, sleuths from Unit 2 of the Anti Narcotics Cell laid a trap in the area.

The team intercepted the suspect, who arrived riding a red moped. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Rahul Hiteshwar Nath, a resident of Shivnerinagar area, was searched after completion of all formalities under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

The police seized from him 171 grams of ‘Meow Meow’ worth over Rs 20.5 lakh in the black market. The police team subsequently placed him under arrest and also seized his cell phone and bike.

An offence under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspect at Kondhwa police station. “We are looking at the supply chain and distribution network of the suspect,” a police officer said.

Mephedrone, also known as ‘While Magic’, is a synthetically manufactured stimulant of the amphetamine and cathinone category. Till early 2010s, the drug was not included in the list of contrabands under the NDPS Act. But multiple seizures of large quantities of the drug and rising instances of its consumption as narcotic in large cities, prompted authorities to include it in the list in 2015.