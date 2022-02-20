24-year-old arrested for posing as Colonel, duping with Army job offers in Ahmednagar district

In a joint operation with the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Pune headquartered Southern Command, the Ahmednagar district police have arrested a 24-year-old man posing as a Colonel in the Indian Army and allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Army.

The Ahmednagar police received inputs from the MI formation of the Southern Command that a man posing as an Army officer was cheating people in Rahuri and Sangamner talukas of Ahmednagar district. A special team of the Local Crime Branch of the Ahmednagar police was formed by Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil to nab the man.

The man, identified as Navnath Sawleram Guldagad, was arrested on Friday and an Army uniform, multiple fake Army insignia and several fake documents identifying him as either Army officer of Colonel, Captain or Subedar rank or as Para SF Commando were recovered from him. An SUV was also seized from him. The police also recovered fake joining letters and fake application forms to join the Army which he had made aspiring candidates fill up.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Pati said, “Probe suggests that the suspect posed as Colonel, Captain and sometimes Subedar to cheat several aspiring youths in the area by giving them fake joining letters in the Indian Army. We urge the youth to approach the nearest police station in Ahmednagar district if they have been cheated by this person.”