24 live donor transplant applications got new panel’s nod in last six months

Nearly six months since a new panel for authorising organ transplants was set up at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, 24 live donor transplant applications have been approved. “We have held 10 meetings so far and 24 applications were cleared for organ transplants,” Dr Bharati Daswani, medical superintendent who chairs the panel, said.

The new, seven-member panel, which includes two experts each from B J Medical College and Indian Medical Association (IMA) along with the deputy director of health, Pune Circle office, has been holding regular meetings in this regard. One of the objectives of the meetings has been regulating the process of authorisation to either approve or cancel the applications for processing organ transplants between the donor and the recipient at hospitals concerned.

“The pace has picked up and all files are thoroughly scrutinised so that some missing relevant points can be addressed,” Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, President, IMA, Pune, and one of the members of the panel, said.

The Directorate of Medical Education had dissolved the previous regional authorisation committee even as the Directorate of Health Services carried out an inquiry following the alleged malpractice related to a kidney transplant case at Ruby Hall Clinic last year.

“The files are sent from hospitals and the respective organ transplant coordinator alerts the committee members about the urgency of the case. Accordingly, the cases are discussed and pertinent information about the donor and recipient is checked and re-checked,” a member of the new panel said.