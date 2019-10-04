2,344 vehicles damaged by flash floods in Pune: Police data

AS MANY as 2,344 vehicles were damaged in the recent flash floods in the city, according to the data compiled by Pune City Police. The vehicles included 1,599 two-wheelers, 44 three-wheelers and 701 four-wheelers, collectively estimated to be worth Rs 6.57crore.

Police said the maximum damage was reported in Sahkarnagar jurisdiction due to the overflow of Ambil Odha, a stream, after heavy showers last week. According to the police, 1,455 two-wheelers, 15 three-wheelers and 635 four-wheelers, estimated to cost Rs 2.74 crore, were damaged in Sahkarnagar.

As many as 95 two-wheelers, six three-wheelers and 36 four-wheelers were damaged in Bharati Vidyapeeth. This area and Katraj were severely affected due to the overflow of Ambil Odha. Three two-wheelers, 80 three-wheelers and 13 four-wheelers in Dattawadi also suffered damage.

Forty six two-wheelers, 15 three-wheelers and 16 four-wheelers were damaged in Sinhagad, Kondhwa and Bibvewadi.

Two four-wheelers were reportedly damaged in Wanavdi.