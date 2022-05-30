234 cadets get JNU degrees

A total of 234 cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) were conferred with degrees in Arts, Science and Computer Science streams of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi at the convocation ceremony of the tri-services academy held on Sunday. Another group of 106 cadets received three-year course completion certificates.

Out of 234 passing out cadets, 41 got degrees in Science stream, 106 cadets in Computer Science and 68 cadets in Arts stream. Nineteen cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees at the function. In addition, the BTech stream comprising 106 cadets of Navy and Air Force received three-year course completion certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one-year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academies — Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

Chief Guest, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, was received by NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar. The academic report of Spring Term-2022 was presented on the occasion.

Cadet Quarter Master Sergeant Ravi Kumar of Mike Squadron stood first in the Science stream and was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal and Chief of Army Staff rolling Trophy presented by General K Sundarji. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Shivam Kanhaiya of Kilo Squadron stood first in the Computer Science stream and was awarded Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Admiral’s rolling Trophy presented by Admiral Sureesh Mehta.