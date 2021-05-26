Pune: 23-yr-old wanted in MCOCA case arrested

The accused has been identified as Shubham Bhausaheb Barkade, a resident of Kolpewasti in Loni Kalbhor. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and arrested Barkade when he returned home on Wednesday morning.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on the run for the past three months and wanted in an attempt to murder case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to police, the MCOCA was invoked in the attempt to murder case, filed at Hadapsar police station. On May 23, Barkade’s aide, Shubham Kamthe, was also arrested in the case for possession of a firearm.

