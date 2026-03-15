23-yr-old murdered for meeting, speaking with minor girl; her mother arrested

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A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered by family members of a minor girl over his relationship with her on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Nagesh Sanjay Jadhav, a resident of Wadarwadi in Shivajinagar.
His mother, Surekha Jadhav (45), lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Kothrud police station.
Police have booked 10 members of the girl’s family under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 191(2) and 190.
According to the FIR, Nagesh worked as an office assistant at a private establishment. He was allegedly friends with a minor girl from Kothrud and the two used to talk to each other.
According to the complainant Surekha, her son Nagesh left home around 7.15 pm on Friday after receiving a call from the girl. He went to her residence in the Megacity area of Kothrud, where her mother and other family members allegedly thrashed him with wooden sticks, leaving him in a pool of blood.
One of the assailants then allegedly called Surekha from Nagesh’s cell phone number, saying they had beaten him badly. They asked Surekha to come to the spot and take her son back.
Surekha then rushed to Megacity building with her relatives. They saw the girl’s family members allegedly thrashing Nagesh on the terrace. Soon, they took Nagesh to Ratna hospital in Shivajinagar in an auto-rickshaw, when he narrated the incident to his mother. He was later shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Police said so far they have arrested six persons including the minor girl’s mother in this case. Senior police inspector Sandeep Deshmane said, “A prima-facie probe has revealed that the accused attacked the victim because he was meeting and talking to the girl. Further investigation is on.”