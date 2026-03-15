23-yr-old murdered for meeting, speaking with minor girl; her mother arrested

Police said so far they have arrested six persons including the minor girl's mother in this case.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered by family members of a minor girl over his relationship with her on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Nagesh Sanjay Jadhav, a resident of Wadarwadi in Shivajinagar.

His mother, Surekha Jadhav (45), lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Kothrud police station.

Police have booked 10 members of the girl’s family under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103, 115(2), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 191(2) and 190.

According to the FIR, Nagesh worked as an office assistant at a private establishment. He was allegedly friends with a minor girl from Kothrud and the two used to talk to each other.