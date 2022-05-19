23-year-old woman with special needs raped by teenager in Pimpri Chinchwad

A 23-year-old woman with special needs was allegedly raped by a teenager living in her neighbourhood in Pimpri Chinchwad when her family members were away for work, according to the police Thursday. The police have detained the 14-year-old boy and will produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at a police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction late on Wednesday night after the incident came to light earlier in the day.

Police officials said that the woman lives with her mother and maternal aunt, both of whom go out to work during the day. On Wednesday afternoon, when her aunt returned from work, she found her niece disturbed and shaken. “The aunt also found that a curtain in the house was closed, which her niece could not have done. Because of this, the aunt and the mother inquired around and also spoke with her at length trying to find out what had happened. After suspecting that a teenager in the neighbourhood had raped and abused the woman, the family members approached the police,” a police officer said.

“A probe has revealed that the teenager suspect raped the woman on two occasions, on May 16 and 18 when her family members were not home. The boy has been detained and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action,” added the official.

The police have booked the boy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s sections 376 (l), which pertains to the rape of a woman with disabilities, and 376 (n) which deals with repeated rape of a woman.