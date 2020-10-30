23 villages to come under civic limits, PMC says Rs 9,000 crore needed to develop basic amenities

In 2014, the PMC estimated a need of Rs 5,741 crore to carry out works for basic development facilities such as water pipelines, sewerage network, roads and solid waste management in the 34 villages proposed to be merged in the civic jurisdiction.

FACING A financial crunch to carry out development works within existing civic jurisdiction, the PMC has expressed its inability to develop basic amenities in 23 other villages proposed to be included within civic limits from the revenue presently generated and sought Rs 9,000 crore for the purpose.

In 2014, the state government issued a notification to extend PMC limits by merging 34 villages. It cited rapid urbanisation alongside existing boundaries. While the technical process was completed, the final decision was delayed. This led to residents of these villages appealing before the Bombay High Court for a speedy merger of their villages.

After directions from the High Court, the state government merged 11 villages in 2017 and assured a phased merger of the remaining 23 by 2020. “The remaining 23 villages will be merged in phases in the next three years depending on availability of drinking water, waste disposal system and proposed ring road,” the state government had said.

With the deadline to merge these villages approaching, the state government recently sought the PMC’s response to the merger of 23 villages within civic limits. “All the proposed 34 villages have been under the jurisdiction of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The 11 villages were merged in 2017, but, to date, the civic body has not got any financial support to carry out works in these villages despite reminders to transfer development charges collected from the area by PMRDA,” said a civic officer.

In 2014, the PMC estimated a need of Rs 5,741 crore to carry out works for basic development facilities such as water pipelines, sewerage network, roads and solid waste management in the 34 villages proposed to be merged in the civic jurisdiction. “The estimated cost for developing basic facilities in these areas, as per current market situation, would be Rs 9,000 crore. It is necessary to create a master plan for the same,” said an officer from city engineer department of the PMC.

The officer added that the civic body required 100 per cent funding to ensure proper development of the 23 villages left to be merged within civic limits, as there were requirements of additional staff for managing civic affairs in these areas.

The officer also said there will be an increase in the allotment of additional water for the civic body, which is estimated to be 18.94 TMC, based on the population increase after the merger.

The 23 villages proposed to be merged in the PMC include Mhalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Mundhwa, Manjari, Narhe, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Vadgaonsheri, Nandoshi, Bhilarewadi, Jambhulwadi, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi and Kolewadi.

