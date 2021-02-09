22-year-old woman dies by suicide in Mohammadwadi: Pune Police

Police have identified the deceased as Pooja Lahu Chavan, who was from Beed.

A 22-year-old woman died after jumping from the gallery of her residence in Mohammadwadi area in the early hours of Monday, said police.

Police said the investigation so far has revealed that Pooja had come to Pune recently to attend a spoken English course. She was living with her brother Vilas and his friend Anil.

Police said Pooja is suspected to have died by suicide. “The two persons present at the spot rushed her to a hospital after the incident, but she succumbed to injuries… no suicide note was found,” said Senior Police Inspector Deepak Lagad of Wanavdi police station.

