Pune: 22-year-old skating coach murdered in Marunji

Police have identified the deceased as Nilesh Naik (22), a resident of Sus, and a native of Jaysinghpur in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district. Police have identified the deceased as Nilesh Naik (22), a resident of Sus, and a native of Jaysinghpur in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district.

The body of a 22-year-old man was found on a piece of land in Marunji near Hinjewadi in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Nilesh Naik (22), a resident of Sus, and a native of Jaysinghpur in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur district. A local resident found Naik’s body lying in a pool of blood on Wednesday morning and informed the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Police said Naik has participated in skating competitions at the national level and also worked as a coach.

Investigations revealed that Naik had gone to Marunji with a friend on Tuesday night. Police suspect that the duo consumed alcohol and, following a dispute, Naik’s friend killed him by slitting his throat.

A case of murder has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station. “…We have not arrested anyone yet…Probe is on to identify the killer and confirm the cause of death,” said Senior Police Inspector Yashwant Gavari.

