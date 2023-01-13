scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

22-year-old man mowed down by crane, dies

A police official said the crane driver was admitted to a hospital as his blood pressure shot up after the accident.

According to police, the driver of the crane, which was going towards Wadgaon bridge from the service road, lost control of it and hit a tempo on Wednesday afternoon. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
22-year-old man mowed down by crane, dies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 22-year-old man was mowed down by a crane near Wadgoan bridge in Pune, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar More, a resident of Wadgaon area.

According to police, the driver of the crane, which was going towards Wadgaon bridge from the service road, lost control of it and hit a tempo on Wednesday afternoon.

It then ran over the victim as he was near the tempo, leaving him grievously injured, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

More was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead. A case has been registered against the crane driver under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Ac.

More from Pune

A police official said the crane driver was admitted to a hospital as his blood pressure shot up after the accident. Further action will be taken after he is discharged from the hospital, the official added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 04:46 IST
Next Story

Pune City Police invoke MCOCA against 13 gang members in Hadapsar

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close