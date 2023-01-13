22-year-old man mowed down by crane, dies

A 22-year-old man was mowed down by a crane near Wadgoan bridge in Pune, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar More, a resident of Wadgaon area.

According to police, the driver of the crane, which was going towards Wadgaon bridge from the service road, lost control of it and hit a tempo on Wednesday afternoon.

It then ran over the victim as he was near the tempo, leaving him grievously injured, police said.

More was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead. A case has been registered against the crane driver under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Ac.

A police official said the crane driver was admitted to a hospital as his blood pressure shot up after the accident. Further action will be taken after he is discharged from the hospital, the official added.