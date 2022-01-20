214 new cases of Omicron in Maharashtra, 158 in Pune city

THE STATE reported 214 patients with Omicron infection on Wednesday, increasing the tally to 2,074.

Of the 214 patients with Omicron infection, 158 are from Pune city while 10 are from Pune rural areas. Four persons are confirmed with Omicron infection from Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to a health department report, Mumbai detected the variant in 31 patients, Parbhani 2 and one each in Nashik, Vasai Virar, Aurangabad and Jalgaon. Out of the total cases, 1,091 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

A total of 740 cases have been confirmed positive with the Omicron variant in Pune city, 118 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 56 from Pune rural. There are 116 confirmed Omicron cases from Nagpur and 59 from Sangli. Thane has 50 cases.

Field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is under way. Through airport and field surveillance, 5,405 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 89 are awaited so far, state health authorities said. According to the report, there are 2,64,708 active cases in the state.