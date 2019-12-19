21,000 unregistered properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC survey

Tax department officials said they found 21,000 new properties as well as those with changes in their use. Tax department officials said they found 21,000 new properties as well as those with changes in their use.

IN a survey conducted by the property tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, it has been found that as many as 21,000 properties have not paid property taxes, many of them for years.

The tax department had launched the survey on November 18 with the aim of identifying commercial unregistered properties. As many as 150 employees in different squads were put on the job. Besides commercial properties, sheds set up for shops, marriage halls and hotels also came under the scanner.

Tax department officials said they found 21,000 new properties as well as those with changes in their use. “All these properties were unregistered and had not paid taxes,” said officials.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagde, who heads the property tax department, said, “The tax department is making an effort to increase revenue. Those citizens who have not registered their new properties or those who have not registered a change in the use of the properties should get them registered,” she said, adding that from next week, they will take action against those who have evaded taxes.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said a survey is underway to identify unregistered properties. “It is important that citizens register their properties and pay their taxes. This will help increase our

revenue.”

Meanwhile, the PCMC has decided to act against illegal structures that have mushroomed after January 1, 2016. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting on Tuesday. Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar presided over the meeting held at Auto Cluster premises. Tax department officials were also present at the meeting.

