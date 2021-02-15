21-yr-old trekker drowns in pond near Rajmachi fort

Police were informed about the incident and a team from Kamshet police station reached the spot and conducted searches.

A 21-year-old trekker, who went to Rajmachi Fort in Lonavla, is suspected to have drowned in a pond, police said. The body was found after a search on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kaushik Iyer, a resident of Dombivli. According to police, Iyer was part of a group of 100 who went to the fort for trekking on Saturday. Police said around 6 pm, he entered a pond for a swim, but did not come out.

Police were informed about the incident and a team from Kamshet police station reached the spot and conducted searches. Police said Iyer’s body was fished out on Sunday morning.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is on.