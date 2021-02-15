scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 15, 2021
Latest news

21-yr-old trekker drowns in pond near Rajmachi fort

The deceased was identified as Kaushik Iyer, a resident of Dombivli. According to police, Iyer was part of a group of 100 who went to the fort for trekking on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 15, 2021 9:02:55 pm
Rajmachi Fort, Lonavla, accident, trekking, Lonavla, maharashtra news, pune news, indian express, trekker deathPolice were informed about the incident and a team from Kamshet police station reached the spot and conducted searches.

A 21-year-old trekker, who went to Rajmachi Fort in Lonavla, is suspected to have drowned in a pond, police said. The body was found after a search on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kaushik Iyer, a resident of Dombivli. According to police, Iyer was part of a group of 100 who went to the fort for trekking on Saturday. Police said around 6 pm, he entered a pond for a swim, but did not come out.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police were informed about the incident and a team from Kamshet police station reached the spot and conducted searches. Police said Iyer’s body was fished out on Sunday morning.

Click here for more

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 15: Latest News

Advertisement