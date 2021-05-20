Pune: 21-yr-old delivery boy ‘beaten up for not wearing mask, urinating in public’

According to police, the incident took place on the night of May 17 when Sasane was on his way home from work

A 21-year-old delivery boy was allegedly beaten up following an argument over not wearing a mask and urinating at a public place. Police have arrested five persons in this case.

An FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by Mahendra Sasane (21), a resident of Pimple Gurav, who delivers water containers. The complaint was lodged at Chaturshringi police station on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of May 17 when Sasane was on his way home from work. Police said around 10 pm, Sasane stopped to relieve himself at Anand Park lane and some people present there picked up an argument with him over him not wearing a mask and urinating in a public place. The accused not only punched and kicked him, but also attacked him with a wooden stick and verbally abused those who tried to intervene, police added.