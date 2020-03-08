21-year-old woman ‘molested’ by food delivery boy, five booked

According to police, the woman had ordered a food item online from the company’s website.(Representational) According to police, the woman had ordered a food item online from the company’s website.(Representational)

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly molested by a delivery boy working from a prominent food delivery start-up. Police have filed an FIR against five persons in connection with the incident.

According to police, the woman had ordered a food item online from the company’s website.

A delivery boy from the company arrived at her residence around 10 pm on Friday.

Police said he delivered the food item and then asked for water. When the woman brought water for him, he stood before her and opened the chain of his trousers and made objectionable signs, police added.

The woman then called the customer care number of the company to complain against the delivery boy, but she did not get a response, police said.

The woman then approached police and lodged a formal complaint. Police then booked five persons and started an investigation.

