21-year-old woman creates ruckus at police chowki, attacks cops

A 21-year-old woman, who had gone to the police following a dispute with a neighbour over littering by dog, allegedly attacked a female cop and verbally abused the duty officer as she created ruckus at Karvenagar police chowki.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, between 2 pm and 4 pm, when the woman and her neighbour had come to the chowki following an argument over alleged littering by the latter’s dog.

An official from Warje police station said, “The woman was insisting that her complaint be registered first. The officials on duty at the chowki were telling her they will eventually be taking complaints of both the neighbours. The 21-year-old woman, however, started creating ruckus. She started manhandling the lady cop on duty who was taking down her complaint and also thrashed her with her hands. She also verbally abused the male cop who was on duty at the police station at the time and grabbed his uniform.”

Based on the complaint filed by the female constable, police have booked the woman who is pursuing her studies at a college in Pune. She has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s section 353 pertaining to assault or criminal force against public servant, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 504 for intentional insult.