21-year-old student who fought COVID-19 & pneumonia recovers, discharged from PCMC hospital

Of the 12 coronavirus patients admitted till Thursday in the civic hospital, the student was the only one who had developed pneumonia, which leads to serious complications, doctors said. (Express photo for representation) Of the 12 coronavirus patients admitted till Thursday in the civic hospital, the student was the only one who had developed pneumonia, which leads to serious complications, doctors said. (Express photo for representation)

The 11th “coronavirus-free” patient in Pimpri-Chichwad, a 21-year-old student, was discharged from civic-run YCM Hospital on Thursday.

“The patient had developed breathing problems and subsequently developed pneumonia… but through proper medication as per government protocal, the patient recovered and was discharged on Thursday,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, in-charge of YCM Hospital.

But of the 12 coronavirus patients admitted till Thursday in the civic hospital, the student was the only one who had developed pneumonia, which leads to serious complications, doctors said.

The 21-year-old student had returned from a foreign country on March 17. Upon arrival, he immediately came to YCM Hospital, where his throat swab samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology, and found to be positive. He was initially admitted to Bhosari Hospital, but shifted to YCMH a few days later when he developed respiratory problems.

“Subsequently, we detected a patch of pneumonia. He was then put on medication as per the protocol for such patients,” said Dr Wable. “…The patient was stable and did not require ventilator support”.

While all other patiens had to undergo two tests, three tests were conducted on this particular patient. “…After the first two tests were negative, the patient still did not look completely comfortable. Therefore, we conducted the third test which was also negative,” said Dr Wable.

The student told The Indian Express he was studying medicine abroad. “When I landed in Pimpri-Chinchwad, I had fever and therefore I went to YCM Hospital, where my throat swab sample was collected and sent to the NIV,” he said.

The student said initially, he was scared. “When my test reports were positive I was worried, as any patient would have been. I had mild symptoms initially. Then I developed pneumonia but soon my condition stablised through proper medication,” he said.

During his hospital stay, the student spent most of his time on social media. However, unlike some other patients who put their pictures and videos on social media, he avoided doing anything like that. “Only a couple of my friends knew about my condition and they were very supportive…I spent my time on social media. With the help of the medical staff and positive approach, I overcome the difficult phase,” he said.

Thanking the medical staff at YCMH, the student appreciated the moral support and treatment the staff extended to him. “Thank you for taking care of me and helping me overcome this challenge,” he told the medical staff after being discharged.

He has been told to spend the next 14 days in home qurantine and get in touch with the hospital if he develops any medical problems.

Till Wednesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 12 positive patients,of whom, 11 have been discharged by Thursday. On Thursday, two more COVID-19 cases related to those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz surfaced.

The Pimpri-Chinchwas Municipal Corporation has so far home qurantined over 1,500 persons, mostly those who had returned from foreign countries and their high-risk contacts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd