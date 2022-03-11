20th edition of Pune International Film Festival: Potra wins best Marathi Film

(Written by Swarali Joshirao)

THE PUNE International Film Festival’s 20th edition concluded in the presence of Padma Shri awardee veteran film director Girish Kasarvalli and guest of honour and famous film writer Rumi Jaffrey at the National Film Archive of India on Thursday. Spanish film ‘Between two dawns’ won the Best International Film award in the Global Cinema Competition and ‘Potra’ won the Best Marathi film title. The protagonist of this film, Chakuli Deokar from Solapur won the best actress award for her debut film. Deokar, 15, received loud applause and cheers.

When asked about her experience she told The Indian Express, “This is my first film, it was a great experience for me. The team came to my home for selection, and I am glad that I took this opportunity. I am feeling happy, I will surely continue acting in future.” Potra also won the best script award done by Shankar Dhotre.

The closing ceremony started with a tribute clip on India’s melody queen Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar and an opening address by 14 times National Award winner Girish Kasarvalli. “This year’s festival was themed on Satyajit Ray, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Sahir Ludhianvi. I congratulate the PIFF team for the successful completion of the festival. Some of the films shown in the PIFF were nominated for Oscars. Such festivals provide opportunities for filmmakers to screen their works and get feedback. We learn through this analysis and review. We learn where we went wrong,” Kasarvalli said.

Before declaring the winners, PIFF Chairman and Director Jabbar Patel said, “This year, we received 1,500 entries from 67 countries in the global film competition and 80 entries in the Marathi film competition category.” Guest of honour, Jaffrey, while expressing his experience at the festival said, “I have written 50-55 films like Biwi No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Life Partner. But I wrote ‘Chehre’ for self-satisfaction. My film never got entry to a film festival. This time when it was screened in the PIFF, I felt like I had got admission in the class..”