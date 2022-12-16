2018 bribery case: I-T official gets three-year imprisonment

The Special Judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases in the city has sentenced an income tax (I-T) officer who was posted in Pune in 2018 to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 in a bribery case that year, said officials on Thursday.

In a statement, CBI said that a case was registered on December 4, 2018, against the accused — Khomane (56) — the then I-T officer in Gultekdi for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a builder to settle I-T proceedings against the latter.

“The complainant had said that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from him to settle I-T proceedings against the former. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant…” reads the statement.

The trial court convicted the accused after finding him guilty, said CBI.