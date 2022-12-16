scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

2018 bribery case: I-T official gets three-year imprisonment

"The complainant had said that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from him to settle I-T proceedings against the former. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant..." reads the statement.

2018 bribery case, Bengal 2018 bribery case, bribery case prison sentence, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsThe trial court convicted the accused after finding him guilty, said CBI.

The Special Judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases in the city has sentenced an income tax (I-T) officer who was posted in Pune in 2018 to three years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 in a bribery case that year, said officials on Thursday.

In a statement, CBI said that a case was registered on December 4, 2018, against the accused — Khomane (56) — the then I-T officer in Gultekdi for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a builder to settle I-T proceedings against the latter.

